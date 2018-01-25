Nguvauva ready for chieftainship

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Ezorongondo, Epukiro-Former Deputy Minister of Works and Transport Chief Kilus Munyuku III Nguvauva has announced his plans to retire to Omimbondevitano, the Ovambanderu quarters at Omaueyozonjanda, where he will assume his role as the ordained Ovambanderu traditional leader.

Nguvauva succeeded his father, Munyuku II Nguvauva, who led the Ovambanderu community for more than five decades until his death on January 16, 2008 after a long illness.

Nguvauva became the chief of the Ovambanderu community after a protracted court battle that ended in 2014 after High Court Judge Collins Parker ordered then Minister of Regional and Local Government, Housing and Rural Development (Rtd) Major-General Charles Namoloh to approve the application of Kilus Nguvauva as the rightful chief of the Ovambanderu.

Nguvauva then appointed Senior Ovambanderu Councillor Gerson Katjirua to act in his capacity, due to his political career that stretches back to the 70’s. In 2015, Katjirua was officially installed as acting chief of the Ovambanderu.

Addressing his subjects here on Saturday during the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the death of Chief Munyuku II Nguvauva, Nguvauva told the gathering that he was ready to assume his chieftainship anytime this year.

Nguvauva, who also briefed his subjects on development brought by the traditional authority during the last financial year, asked the community to come up with new ideas that will move the community forward.

Nguvauva lost his ministerial position after he lost the contest in which he sought re-election as Swapo’s candidate for the position of councillor of Okorukambe Constituency in 2016.

He was the councillor of Okorukambe for 17 years. He narrowly lost to Raphael Mokaleng by a single vote during the Swapo ordinary district conference that took place before the election in 2016 at Epukiro in the Omaheke Region.

Mokaleng was elected by 28 votes to Nguvauva’s 27 to stand as Swapo candidate for Okorukambe Constituency.

Ezorongondo is situated some 33 kilometers east of Omaueyozonjanda and it is where the holy fire of the Nguvauva Royal House is, while Omaueyozonjanda is the main economic centre of the Omaheke Region’s Epukiro Constituency. It is located about 135 kilometres from Gobabis.

Among those who attended this year’s commemoration were Chief Tjinaani Maharero, Khomas Governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua, Chief Manuel Nguvauva of Botswana, Ghamiland, who is the older brother of Chief Kilus, and Omaheke director of education Pecka Semba.

Munyuku II led the Ovambanderu community from 1951 up until his death in January 2008. Munyuku II is the great-grandson of the slain Mbanderu chief Kahimemua Nguvauva, who was executed by the then German colonial government at Okahandja in 1896 for having staged the first armed resistance against imperial Germany.