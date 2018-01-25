More than 40 contractors appointed as MTC 081 Every1 project suppliers

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-MTC, the largest telecommunications operator in Namibia, has confirmed that it has appointed over 40 Namibian companies as contracting partners to its 081 Every1 project. The project aims to construct over 500 new towers in mainly rural Namibia to realize 100 percent population network coverage in the country.

The announcement follows the completion of the tendering proceedings, in late 2017. MTC has now finalized the appointment of the companies that will immediately start working on the project.

Commenting on this milestone, Tim Ekandjo, Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer, said: “Through technology and innovation this project will help change the way people live, work and communicate, providing an important platform for sustainable growth and development. The 081 Every1 project will be a catalyst for change to accelerate the development of rural areas in the country. In a nutshell, this is a truly significant Namibian project and we are therefore humbly proud and satisfied that we have vested in Namibian companies to participate in this project in line with our procurement policy that seeks to empower Namibians,” said Ekandjo.

He added that a total of 17 different companies has been appointed to be responsible for the

supply, delivery and installation of base transmitter station (BTS) infrastructure that will be needed to complete the construction of 524 new towers across the country.

“We have strategically opted for 17 companies as opposed to one to speed up the implementation of the project so that the construction of towers commences simultaneously in all regions,” Ekandjo explained.

In addition, MTC has also appointed six wholly-owned Namibian companies that will be responsible for the tower loading analysis services (TLAS).

As for the supply of solar, grid and lithium type batteries, a further 19 companies have been tasked to ensure that these vital components are readily available for the projects team as the projects forge full steam ahead in the weeks to come.

MTC 081Every1 is a N$1.2-billion-dollar project that was officially launched in July 2017, by Deputy Minister of ICT, Stanley Simataa. It was initiated in response to MTC’s desire to bridge the digital divide between urban and rural Namibia, and ensure that all Namibians have access to quality networks, mobile connectivity, broadband accessibility and access to the information superhighway in line with the spirit of Harambee.