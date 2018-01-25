GIPF requests students to submit proof of enrolment

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-As part of the death benefits being offered by the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF), minor children of deceased members are eligible to receive a monthly pension.

This was revealed by GIPF Acting General Manager: Marketing and Stakeholders’ Engagement Amos Kambonde who said this pension is payable upon submission and processing of the death claim.

He explained children’s pension is a benefit payable to a beneficiary who is a minor and will be paid to his or her legal guardian.

A guardian is a person responsible for making important legal decisions on behalf of a minor; therefore, guardians are encouraged to submit proof of enrolment on behalf of the students under their care.

To qualify for the children’s pension, a child should be younger than 18 years and unmarried.

He said in event that a child is between 18 – 25 years and studying at a recognised educational institution, the Fund requires students to provide proof of enrolment on an annual basis at the beginning of each academic year.

In this regard, he noted all qualifying students are urged to submit their proof of enrolment for the 2018 academic year.

He stated when claiming for children’s pension benefit, certain documents must be attached to the claim and must be submitted to GIPF. These include a full birth certificate, identity document of parent or guardian, guardianship letter or certificate, proof of banking details and contact details of the parent or guardian.

According to Kambonde, immediately after the lump sum payment and commencement of a monthly pension payout, all children receiving a pension need to be registered on a biometric system at any of the GIPF offices countrywide.

After registration, he said a child is further required to go for verification after every four months, failing which the monthly pension will be suspended.

He said the Fund reminded all its pensioners to also come and verify their existence.

The verification periods run from November 1 to February 28, and starts again from March 1 to June 30 with the last verification period being between July 1 to October 31.

For more information members and beneficiaries are encouraged to log onto the GIPF’s website or alternatively visit any of their nearest

office.