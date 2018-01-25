Fourth Long Course gala this weekend

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The fourth Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala will take place this weekend at the Olympia swimming pool in the capital.

This gala is a long course meet, meaning it will be held in a 50m, as opposed to a 25m pool. This weekend’s event takes place at the Olympia swimming pool. Other upcoming galas will also be held in Swakopmund and Oranjemund.

“The Namibia Swimming Union (NASU) remains greatly appreciative of the generous assistance from Bank Windhoek. We look forward to a great swimming weekend,” said Jurie Badenhorst, spokesperson for NASU.

The following clubs will participate in this weekend’s gala; Aqua Swimming and Fitness Club, Dolphins Swimming Club, Marlins, Namib Swim Academy, Oranjemund Sale Sharks and Swakopmund Swimming Club.

One hundred and seventy (170) swimmers have entered this year’s gala. Dolphins have entered 95 swimmers, Aqua 31, Oranjemund 22, Swakopmund 10, Marlins 7 and Namib Swim Academy 5.

This particular event will include the longer distances such as the 800m freestyle for women and the 1,500m freestyle for men and will serve as the final qualifier for the Bank Windhoek National Championships to be held in Windhoek on February 22-25.