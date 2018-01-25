Entrepreneur donates house to elderly man

Clemans Miyanicwe

Windhoek-In a show of goodwill, Kamanjab youth entrepreneur Nikodemus Tekkie Amutenya built a one-roomed house with a bathroom and a veranda for 79-year-old Nakale Shishua.

The house, which cost N$25,000 to put up, was handed over at a ceremony held last week at the village in the Kunene region.

“My company Tekkie Electrical Construction cc constructed this house as I have witnessed the suffering of the senior citizen and way of living as we are neighbours,” said Amutenya, who is also the Swapo party youth league district secretary and the Constituency Youth Forum chairperson, as well as the owner of a local bar at Kamanjab.

Shishua was staying in a shack at an informal settlement where there is no electricity and the residents collect water from a public tap. All of Shishua’s children are grown up and stay on their own, leaving the elderly man to fend for himself.

Amutenya added that Namibia`s senior citizens are neglected by the youth as well as by their own biological children thus he urged all young people to look after their parents and even neighbours as was done in the olden days.

“Let’s go back to the saying ‘in Africa we share’ as there are a lot of needy elders out there,’’ he said.

Amutenya at the handover of the house, said on several occasions Tate Shishua would visit him at his house to ask for food and water and he was touched by the pensioner’s plight.

Amutenya recalled an occasion which moved him, where the the old man told him of how once he had been robbed of his pension money, a day after receiving it, adding that the man was vulnerable to thieves as he stayed alone in his shack.

“Let’s meet the Harambee Prosperity Plan halfway by seeing what we can change especially youth tenderpreneurs and entrepreneurs. As a Namibian youth I fully support the HPP and thank our President for introducing and implementing it as it shows how much he has the Namibian house at heart, ” said Amutenya.

On his part Shishua was delighted by the kind gesture and simply said, “May God bless you. I thank you very much.”

Amutenya added, “Let’s keep the spirit of Harambee and I motivate you all that the one who has must give to the needy for our residents not to go eat from dumping sites and for our elders, orphans and vulnerable children not to sleep under bridges.”

Kunene governor Marius Sheya, local Swapo leader Moses Katjau, Kamanjab village deputy chairperson Jokkie Mbahee, various traditional and church leaders attended the handover among others.