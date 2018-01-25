Chinese karaoke competition a success

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The economic and commercial office of the Chinese embassy in Namibia as well as the Association of Chinese Enterprises in Namibia held a karaoke competition for Chinese nationals on Saturday.

The second annual karaoke competition, co-organised by the China Harbour Engineering Company as well as the China Machinery Engineering Corporation, attracted 20 people from different companies. The participants performed popular Chinese music from various genres.

The winner, Ma Yonglin, walked away with a N$4,000 Huawei smart watch. “Before I came to Namibia many people told me that Namibia has the most beautiful sky,” he said before singing a song titled, ‘Those stars are shimmering’.

“The Association of Chinese Enterprises in Namibia seeks to foster business ties between Namibia and China by providing guidance and services on conducting business in Namibia, as well as strengthening the economic cooperation between our two countries and the cultural exchange between us,” said association president, Feng Yuanfei.

Karaoke is popular in China, especially for the youth, added Feng.

“We frequently enjoy it with our families, colleagues and friends during our spare time and holidays,” said Feng. He applauded the contestants for a good showing.