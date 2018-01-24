Ueitele urges community involvement in education

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Ezorongondo, Epukiro-The Governor of Omaheke Region Festus Ueitele on Saturday called on the Ovambanderu to assist in improving the academic performance of the schools in their areas. “As a traditional authority let us be involved in improving the academic results in the area under our jurisdiction – our involvement in schools must be visible,” said Ueitele during the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the death of Chief Munyuku II Nguvauva of the Ovambanderu.

“Regrettably we have two schools in our Epukiro Constituency that are run down and need our undivided and uncompromising devotion,” Ueitele said.

He called on the Ovambanderu Traditional Authority to take up the renovation of both schools and bring the schools back to their former glory. The special advisor to the governor, Pio Nganate, read Ueitele’s speech at the occasion.

The governor also pledged that with the help of the community he would guard against vandalism of government properties and “treat them as our own”.

Furthermore, Ueitele called for Ovambanderu unity, saying division “only undermines the cause of the Ovambanderu people”.

“We should never rest until the last member of our house as a tribe is comfortably back in the house, and we are again one big united and happy family, which I believe is, and was, the wish of our late chief,” said the governor.

“Building a nation or tribe is a long and painful process but destroying it is a short but equally painful process too – in both processes there is pain involved and therefore it’s better to opt for building rather than destroying,” he stressed.

Among those who attended this year’s commemoration were Chief Tjinaani Maharero, Khomas Governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua, Chief Manuel Nguvauva of Botswana, Ghamiland, who is the older brother of Chief Kilus, and Omaheke director of education Pecka Semba.

Munyuku II led the Ovambanderu community from 1951 up until his death in January 2008. Munyuku II is the great-grandson of the slain Mbanderu Chief Kahimemua Nguvauva, who was executed by the German colonial government at Okahandja in 1896 for having staged the first armed resistance against Imperial Germany.