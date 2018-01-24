Tjekero Tweya school gets two classrooms

Nuusita Ashipala

Omatha-The Tjekero Tweya school received two new classrooms to accommodate 32 learners who were being taught in a makeshift shed. The learners relocated to their new classrooms on Monday this week, saying goodbye to the times they had to endure harsh and windy weather while in a makeshift classroom.

Tweya, who is the Minister of Information and Communication Technology, said the transformation from a shed classroom to a proper classroom structure is a celebration of a milestone in laying a strong foundation for the future leaders.

The minister was speaking at the official handover and inauguration of two classrooms at the school named after him in 2017.

The school is in Omatha village, Otamanzi Constituency in Omusati Region.

Making reference to Malcolm X, he quoted: “Education is our passport for the future, for tomorrow belongs to the people who prepare for it today.” Tweya said the government wholeheartedly believes in the vision of education for all as enshrined in article 20 of the Namibian constitution.

“Through free and compulsory primary education which bears testimony that we all aspire for a better tomorrow, a greater future, prepared today by the provision of education for all,” said the minister.

In addition, the minister said the establishment of the school at Otamanzi is a step in the right direction towards fulfilling the notion of education for all, underscored by the aim to meet the learning needs of all children, as well as youths and adults.

Chairperson of the Omusati Regional Council Modestus Amutse said that children from Omatha village trek 12 kilometres daily to the nearest school, which prompted the establishment of the kindergarten at the village. The village is also without a clinic.

Amutse said Omatha villagers trek 8km to the nearest clinic at Otamanzi, but he assured that deliberations with the Ministry of Health and Social Services are underway through the Otamanzi constituency councillor’s office for the village to get a clinic.

Otamanzi Councillor Johannes Iyambo appealed to the governor’s office to look into getting a pre-grade teacher so that the one classroom can be used for pre-grade.

In addition, the community also want a library to be established at the school.

The minister appealed to the community to jealously guard the infrastructure against vandalism, theft and all bad intentions aimed at taking the school backwards.

In addition to securing a sponsor to construct the two classrooms, the minister previously handed over blankets and lunchboxes to all the learners at the school. On Saturday, the Governor of Omusati Region Erginus Endjala through his office pledged writing pads while the Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare pledged to provide chairs and tables.

The gender ministry further provided toys and mattresses.

MTC board chairperson Elvis Nashilongo announced that MTC would pledge N$10,000 towards the school development fund.

The kindergarten is sponsored by Polar Power and ICT Projects Agency joint venture, Telecom and MTN.