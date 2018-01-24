Teach children the importance of money

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Saving money is better started at a very young age, and it is something that both young people and their parents can do together. Also educating children about saving while they are young helps to ingrain in them the culture of saving, and assist them become financially literate at a younger age.

“Teaching children about the value of money at a young age will give them an understanding of what it means to save, do financial planning and budgeting and steer away from bad or unnecessary debt, when they become working adults,” says Hayley Allen, Head of Corporate Affairs at Bank Windhoek.

