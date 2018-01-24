Security tender for agriculture ministry frozen

Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva-The Ministry of Finance review panel has set aside the tender to award security services to the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry (MAWF) amidst allegations of nepotism.

Aggrieved business security company owners requested the panel to intervene, alleging that MAWF has shortlisted companies not meeting the requirements to be awarded the tender.

The tender, which has been on the cards since last year September, is to provide security services to the ministry between November 1, 2017 and October 31, 2019.

A letter, signed by the review panel chairperson Kenandei Tjivikua late in December, calls for the process to be halted.

“Having considered all factual records developed and submitted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry and aggrieved bidders, the review panel in accordance with the power vested in it in terms of Section 60 (c) of the Public Procurement Act, decided to set aside in part the awarding of the procurement contract or any action of the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry bringing the framework agreement to force,” reads the letter signed by the review panel chairperson. “The matter is referred back to the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry with instruction to clarify and provide answers to questions posed by the review panel,” the letter reads further.

According to the aggrieved security company owners, amongst the seven shortlisted companies are companies that were allegedly registered between June 2013 and March 2017, contravening the five-year requirement in the security trade.

New Era has confirmed the registration dates with the Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development.

In exception of the companies that were shortlisted on merit, the aggrieved personnel accused MAWF and its permanent secretary Percy Misika of purposefully ousting companies meeting requirements, despite the fact that they are already providing security services to the ministry.

In addition, Misika was further accused of having a hand in picking desired companies to serve the ministry.

But, Misika laughed off the allegations that he had had a hand in shortlisting the companies at the end of last year.

He maintained that the ministry has followed all due processes and advised those with complaints to put them in writing and channel them to the relevant office.