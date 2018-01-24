NFA Girls empowered on environmental issues

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-NFA Girls Centre graduates are attending a five-day AfriCat Foundation’s Environmental Education Programme at Okonjima Lodge, which got underway on Monday.

TUI Care Foundation and Futouris e.V awarded eight students selected through exhaustive screening and assessment scholarships to study for a certificate in Food and Beverage Services at Silver Spoon Hospitality Academy in Windhoek.

The eight girls were selected after having successfully completed three months of professional, personal, team development and life coaching sessions with Manpower Development Centre CC, in addition to an introductory course in Hospitality Management offered by Silver Spoon Hospitality Academy.

The programme stems from the initiative between the NFA and the German Development Cooperation through GIZ as well as private partners from the tourism industry such as the Futouris e.V. and the TUI Care Foundation.

The selected participants are; Eisi Hoabes, Josephina Fillipus, Felicity Goagoses, Agnes Kauzuu, Theophilia Bitz, Romancia Maletzky, Rosevindy Kandenge and Merium Louis.

The AfriCat Foundation’s Environmental Education Programme aims to complement and enrich the learning experience of students through theoretical and practical sustainable environmental trainings.

The NFA Girls Centre objectives are to empower, support girls and young women through sport as well as to create safe spaces for their wellbeing.

With one of the focus components being to educate, programmes such as these not only help empowering the girls and their families, but to ultimately improve the employability of Namibian women.