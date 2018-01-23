State memorial service for Nghidinwa tomorrow

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-A state memorial service will be held at Parliament Gardens on Wednesday for former Minister of Gender Equality and Child Welfare, Rosalia Nghidinwa,

This was announced by the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology in a media statement issued on Sunday.

Nghidinwa died in the Roman Catholic Hospital in Windhoek on Sunday last week.

The first memorial service will be held on Wednesday at 12h00, while a second memorial service will be held at the Nkurenkuru expo field in the Kavango West Region at 12h00 on Friday.

A state funeral will be held at the Nkurenkuru Evangelical Lutheran Church in Namibia (ELCIN) cemetery on Saturday morning.

Nghidinwa also served as Minister of Labour and Social Welfare from 2000 to 2005 and as Minister of Home Affairs and Immigration from 2005 to 2012.

She was appointed Minister of Gender Equality and Child Welfare in December 2012, a position she held until her retirement in 2015.

Nghidinwa was a nurse by profession and an active member of ELCIN, serving on the church’s governing council from 1991 to 1996.

She was a member of Swapo Party since 1974. Meanwhile, the Governor of the Kavango West Region, Sirkka Ausiku, said Nghidinwa was a leader who spearheaded community development.

“After leaving parliament, Rosalia Nghidinwa dedicated her life to women empowerment where she dealt with various women empowerment groups and she was also the chairperson of Mpungu District Farmers Union, as she was involved in farming as well as other community development activities,” she added.

Nghidinwa was very much involved with women whom she empowered in various ways. She organised unemployed women in the region especially through the Kampegere Koranyara Women’s Group to teach them how to make beads and baskets at her house as well as her farm. They would stay there while busy with that activity and women would then go sell the baskets and the beads and make their money to buy bread and take care of the needs of their families.

“She also helped these women to participate at trade fairs and expos – that is what she had been doing before she departed. Kampegere Koranyara Women’s Group have lost a strong woman they looked up to as a mentor and she was involved in assisting all the women in all the eight constituencies – they went to her farm and she helped them. Being involved in farming, Nghidinwa also mentored many farmers for free in Mpungu district where her farm is situated,” Ausiku said. – Nampa and John Muyamba in Rundu contributed to this story.