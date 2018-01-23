Katima rural councillor survives accident

Aron Mushaukwa

Katima Mulilo-The councillor of Katima Rural Constituency, Warden Simushi escaped with minor injuries when his double cab Toyota Hilux, collided with another vehicle late Friday evening close to the Katima Mulilo weighbridge.

According to the police, Simushi was trying to overtake when his car collided with the oncoming vehicle. His vehicle swerved off the road and hit a tree.

Simushi and his passenger escaped with minor injuries, while the driver of the other vehicle escaped unhurt, according to Deputy Police Commissioner for Zambezi Region Evans Simasiku.

The other driver was charged for driving a vehicle without a driver’s licence.

Simushi and his passenger were admitted at Katima Mulilo State Hospital and are reportedly in stable condition.