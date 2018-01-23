Guruseb and Fighters part ways

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-Just as the country’s leading football clubs take a much-deserved breather from a hectic schedule in the opening round of the 16-team MTC Premiership, some of the teams are not resting on their laurels.

The traditional merry-go-round of football coaches has claimed its first victim with much travelled youthful mentor Christy Guruseb’s romance with MTC Premiership returnees, Life Fighters, having come full circle.

New Era Sports has it on good authority that Guruseb and ‘Okahirona’ have finally parted ways after a reported frosty relationship and a turbulent stint with the purple and white striped outfit.

The former Orlando Pirates, Ramblers, and Civics mentor will be succeeded by national youth coach Turipamue Upi, a schoolteacher by profession.

Sources close to the maneuverings revealed that Guruseb received a tempting offer from ambitious division one campaigners Blue Boys FC and resolved to jump ship.

After a wobbling start to their league campaign, Guruseb managed to steer the league returnees to safety, manufacturing four wins and drawing the same number of matches while losing seven. ‘Okahirona’ are currently perched mid-table on 16 points from a possible 45.

Those with intimate knowledge of the divorce say Guruseb actually jumped before he was pushed following his apparent failure to meet certain

targets.

“The coach was mandated to reach a target of 20 points by the end of the first round but the team could only muster a total of 16 points.

“He was also found wanting in the area of instilling discipline in the playing personnel while dismally falling short of transforming the team into a formidable force to be reckoned with,” charged club honcho Anton Kake upon confirming Guruseb’s departure.

Several attempts to get clarity from Guruseb proved futile as his mobile phone went unanswered. Guruseb’s departure brings to six the number of Premiership coaches who stumbled before the halfway stage.

The following coaches have all parted ways with their respective clubs before the halfway stage; Luckey Kakuva (Tigers), Woody Jacobs (Orlando Pirates), Otto Landsberg (Black Africa), John Sikerete (Rundu Chiefs), and Bafana Subeb (Chief Santos).