Councillor pleas for investors at Onayena

Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya-The councillor of Onayena constituency, Iyambo Indongo, is calling for prospective investors to apply for plots for both business and residential purposes while it is still early.

Onayena and Oshivelo are now proclaimed settlements. “We will soon start with the surveying of Extension 3, which will be followed by servicing the area. Therefore, all those that are interested in investing in our settlement are encouraged to start applying now,” said Indongo while highlighting some of the activities happening in his constituency. He added that development is slowly happening, citing the construction of a service station and construction of gravel roads, expected to commence soon.

“The 600m stretch road will be constructed by Kambwa cc, which will in turn create employment for the local people. Our condition was that all labourers will be from the area and the company will only bring in expatriates. For the service station we are only waiting for Nored to connect electricity,” said Indongo.

Furthermore, he said that street lamps would soon to be installed along the main street.

On other activities taking place in Onayena, Indongo said he has been conducting meetings to educate the community on social wellbeing and has noted concerns, which are affecting them which will guide him on what issues to tackle first.