Coleman to be officially unveiled today

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-Namibia’s women football sensation Zenatha Coleman and her new Spanish club Zaragoza Women have reached an agreement to sign the nimble-footed Brave Gladiator for the remainder of the current campaign until next season.

Coleman 24, who operates equally as a forward and offensive midfielder, previously honed her football skills at MFK Gintra, a Lithuanian club, campaigning in the first division of Lithuania.

The club regularly competes in the revered UEFA Women’s Champions League.

MFK Gintra has won the last 12 league titles whilst reaching round 16 of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, the second time in the club’s history.

The blonde Namibian goal-poacher is a highly respected professional who is capable of taking games by the scruff of the neck when the situation demands.

She not only scores crucial goals, Coleman also possesses great vision, quick off the mark and can create goal scoring chances for her teammates.

As it stands, she is rated and rightly so, as the finest woman footballer to have emerged from the shores of her native land.

This season alone, Coleman has rattled the opposition’s net no fewer than 59 times of the 140 goals her team has scored in the entire league campaign.

And to put the cherry on top of the cake, the Namibian poster girl scored a remarkable six goals in the UEFA Women’s Champions League in seven matches for her team. She became the first Namibian to compete and score in the prestigious continental showpiece.

Coleman rose to prominence when she almost single-handedly led Namibia in the CAF Women’s Championship (AFCON) on home soil in 2014.

The adorable Coleman will be officially unveiled today at 12h00 at the Coanfi facilities, located on the first floor of the Polígono Plaza, Calle Bari 33 Building 2.