NEW ERA VIDEO Video: The Hitman to face Ray Beltran for the vacant WBO World... NEW ERA VIDEOSportSports Video: The Hitman to face Ray Beltran for the vacant WBO World title January 22, 201801 tweet The Hitman to face Ray Beltran for the vacant WBO World title in Nevada, USA on February 16.