Former constable on police wanted list

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Namibian police internal investigation unit is looking for a former police constable in connection with forgery and uttering cases. The accused is former constable Ralph Strauss who was attached to the installation sub-division special field force in the Khomas Region.

Strauss resided at Bravo Police base in Windhoek and since his resignation, his whereabouts are unknown. In a statement, the police further request the public to assist in tracing complainant Ziaritha Bock in connection with a Dordabis common assault case. Bock’s last known residential address was Dordabis location. The police are also looking for two brothers, Leonard Monde and Junias Monde in connection with a Wanaheda assault case and their last know residential address was Erf 2157 Uupopo in Ombili.

In a statement sent by police spokesperson Hilma Amutenya it was stated that efforts by the investigators to trace them have yielded no results.

Amutenya stated they are also looking for Brian Muyuka in connection with a Katutura common assault case. Muyuka’s last known residential address was Nurses’ Home room 216, Katutura State Hospital.

Amutenya is requesting complainants or anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the above mentioned to contact warrant officer Awene on 0818161349 or on 061-209 4324 and warrant officer Shikongo at 0812521 108 or the nearest police station.