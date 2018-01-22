Electricity boost for 100 homesteads in Ndonga Linena

John Muyamba

Rundu-Ndonga Linena Constituency Councillor Petrus Kavhura has revealed that 100 homesteads at Rumwemwe village in the constituency might soon do away with the use of candles and firewood as the village is expected to get electricity.

NamPower is currently building an electricity power station at Rumwemwe village at a site just a few kilometres from the Trans-Caprivi Highway and the villagers raised their needs and requested a donation of electricity to their homes.

They pushed their request through their councillor’s office and got a positive response from the power utility.

“We wrote a letter to NamPower stating the need and request and we said since they are building a power station at this village why should these inhabitants still live without power? We also said in that letter that it will not look good for a community that has a power station in their boundary not to have electricity. We got a response from the power utility that they will provide a power line on a combined stretch of 5km. The 3km power line will be along the highway and the 2km power line will be constructed from the highway going north towards the river,” explained the councillor.

“Nored also came on board and said they will donate 100 electricity metre boxes for free, so that means NamPower and Nored will jointly electrify a maximum of 100 households by the end of February this year. People are encouraged to relocate to where the electricity line will pass as per the design,” he continued.

Kavhura said the constituency received some various donations last year, including three corrugated-zinc shelters for the vulnerable people at Shikenge, Shighuru and Kagcuva villages, donated and constructed by Engage Now Africa.

Shikenge village also got a water project from Arno Schnabel of Aqua Drilling that donated a borehole, a big water tank and 4km pipes, which runs in the village where homesteads can connect to have potable water.