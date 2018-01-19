Home Front Page News Video: New Era 19 Jan 2017 Front Page NewsNEW ERA VIDEO Video: New Era 19 Jan 2017 January 19, 201801 tweet New Era 19 Jan 2017 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Front Page NewsVideo: New Era 08 December 2017 Front Page NewsVideo: New Era 01 December 2017 Front Page NewsVideo: New Era 17 November 2017LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here + 1 = two #WEATHERWindhoek,NAscattered clouds enter location 33.3 ° C 34 ° 33 ° 14% 5.1kmh 40%Sat 28 °Sun 26 °Mon 28 °Tue 30 °Wed 32 ° #TRENDINGPublic loitering, begging now punishable with N$500 fine January 16, 2018Eaton extends partnership with Rob Mcglees Engineering in Namibia July 27, 2017Brave Warriors lay ambush for wounded Uganda January 17, 2018New nursing school opens June 19, 2014Load more 36,193FollowersFollow16,178FollowersFollow