Star of the Week: Advocate Bience Gawanas

Our Star of the Week is Advocate Bience Gawanas who was appointed Special Advisor on Africa to the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres. Guterres made the announcement of Gawanas’ appointment this week. Having worked for the African Union, Gawanas said her new appointment is an opportunity for closer collaboration between the African Union and the U.N. “I am excited. I woke up this morning and said it was not a dream. I first served my country in various capacities and then I went on to serve at the African Union and now at a world body. What greater honour can you have for being recognised for what you can contribute,” said a thrilled Gawanas.