Sky is the limit for local and international model Rahab

Pinehas Nakaziko

Namibian model and actress, Rahab Inghalwa, who moved to the United Kingdom last year, says she has made great inroads into the overseas modelling industry, thanks to being a finalist in the UK Top Model competition.

Inghalwa, who was in Namibia for the holidays, is now preparing to jet off again and is excited about what this year would bring for her.

In her itinerary for the first months of 2018 is the official Top Model event for finalists, a coaching weekend for two days at the Academy Mews Dance Studios in trendy Camden, London. From there, she is also expected to strut her stuff at the much-anticipated London Fashion Week in February.

After that, Rahab will focus on and give her time to prepare for the final competition of Top Model Final competition, taking place in April 6-7 at the gorgeous Hilton London Metropole Hotel. The news of her selection follows her qualification for the Miss Global competition in Cambodia in November last year.

Currently she is seeking more sponsorships and for people to vote for her on the Top Model website, in order to raise money for the charity Children with Cancer UK, which is part of her contract deal. “If I get more votes in this competition, it will give me a better chance of winning, and I will be exposed to many modeling deals,” she says.

She adds that any business that can provide the £175 fee (about N$2,500) receives a package of benefits including their business name and web-link with Rahab’s online profile for the duration of the competition, and two tickets for the event.

“The Top Model 2018 build-up and finals will be filmed for media circulation and we will again be supporting and encouraging finalists to participate in as many newspapers, magazines, blogs, television and radio worldwide, as possible – ensuring maximum promotion for finalists, sponsors and the Top Model competition.”

Rahab’s biggest achievements so far are walking for the London Fashion Week, Euro Asian Fashion Week and being in the finals of the Top Model Worldwide 2018. Top Model Worldwide is well known for discovering new model talent, launching careers and creating dreams.

She has also signed a contract with an experienced British PR Company, Weltch Media, to help her with her branding, marketing and breaking through on the international modelling scene. She plans to one day venture into modelling and fashion business, and do more runways for international fashion shows

“After the competition, I am planning on launching my book this year titled ‘Exclusive Beauty Guides’ and a modelling workshop, where I will share my experience through the entire modelling journey.” Rahab adds that she is really looking forward to all her ventures this year.

Growing up in a village in the north was quite a challenge but good at the same time because she had so many hobbies – from cultural dancing to singing in school choirs and at Sunday school.

Her modelling passion started in 2008 when her teacher approached her to take part in Miss Onamunhama Village, which she won. In 2009, she moved to Ongwediva to complete her high school at Gabriel Taapopi Secondary School. There she also took part in a few beauty pageants. In 2012, she moved to Windhoek to further her studies in accounting and finance at the Polytechnic of Namibia.

Her love for modelling started growing inside her when she started modelling for Katutura Community Arts Centre (KCAC) fashion shows. “I realised the gap in modelling and went to register with Ranath Modelling Agency, with which I did some work in the fashion industry,” she says.