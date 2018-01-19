Shilongo joins Egyptian club Alassiouty …becomes first Namibian

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-Striker Benson Shilongo has become the first Namibian footballer to join an Egyptian club after it was announced that the 25-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half year contract with that country’s premiership outfit Alassiouty Sport Club (SC).

Shilongo jetted out to Cairo over the weekend to finalise negotiations and put pen to paper, as he seeks to bolster his career at Alassiouty.

Alassiouty SC is an Egyptian football club based in Beni Suef, Egypt. The club is currently playing in the Egyptian Premier League, the highest league in the Egyptian football league system.

The club was promoted to the Egyptian Premier League for the first time in its history in 2014, after winning the promotional play-offs.

Shilongo, who is set to become the first Namibian footballer to ply his trade in the transcontinental north African country, joined Alassiouty from South African club Platinum Stars, where he made nine appearances and scored four goals for the club.

At national level, Shilongo – who also had stints with Namibian reigning champions Tigers FC and Botswana premiership club Gaborone United FC – has made 20 appearances for the Brave Warriors and managed to score a total of seven goals for the national team in various continental and international competitions.