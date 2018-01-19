Fifth grader kills classmate

Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva-A Grade 5 learner from Iimbili Combined School in Ohangwena Region allegedly shot dead his classmate with a pistol during break yesterday.

The motive for the shooting was not yet established.

Sources alleged the 13-year-old was sitting on a chair when a bullet from a gun fired in his direction struck him.

The alleged shooter is 12 years old.

The school community allegedly rushed to the classroom where the incident happened upon hearing a gunshot.

Sources alleged the 12-year-old brought the same pistol to school on Wednesday. The director of education in Ohangwena Region, Isak Hamatwi, confirmed the incident.

Hamatwi could not dwell much on the matter as he was yet to receive a report from the school. The police spokesperson could not provide details as he was engaged in a meeting. No further details were available.