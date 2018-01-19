Carnival of Flames sparks Egyptian dance extravaganza

Donna Collins

The magic of Egypt came to life with another epic production from the ‘Carnival of Flames’ dance and music extravaganza, which was held in Swakopmund this festive season, with performers staging a world class show of fabulous proportions.

The fourth annual Carnival of Flames production, treated holiday goers to a one of a kind ‘Night at the Nile’ experience of fire spinning and dance, which entertained the large audience to what was undoubtedly the highlight of the year-end entertainment scene at the coast.

The extravaganza ‘extraordinaire’ was hosted and choreographed by Namibia’s professional fire dancer, Zelda Lourens of Evolve Fire & Entertainment, and with the help of her team put together a two-hour spellbinding variety show.

The stage and costumes were striking, with back-drops of Egyptian statues and pyramids illuminated under the night sky, whilst the sparks and glow of fire spinners set the scene for the variety of talented contemporary dancers and pole gymnasts

The show kicked off with the parade at sunset, as cast members holding flaming torches walked amongst the audience onto the stage. With over 25 performers and some 20 different acts throughout this variety show, the Carnival of Flames has grown to a world class production.

Some big names on the Namibian dance and entertainment scene included the captivating professional belly dancer Sasha Olivier-Sampson of Moon Goddess Studio, who graced the stage with her magnificent costumes and exotic charm.

Sasha mesmerized her audience with her internationally acclaimed belly dance moves, and will be presenting Namibia at the ‘World Performing Art Championships’ held in LA during July.

The Dance Factory from Swakopmund and Windhoek based Fusion Funk Studio brought some high energy and funky dance moves to the stage, with their mix of contemporary, fusion and hip-hop.

A breathtaking pole dance routine from Sonja Keil and Charlie Debortoli stunned the audience with their skillful and acrobatic performance, which accentuated their athletic and toned physics. These Namibian talents have also been selected to perform in LA.

Adding some variety to the show, well known musician, Savannah Collins added her solo acoustic touch to the programme, and was joined by a djemba percussionist to perform “Walk like an Egyptian” , whilst fire dancers danced feverishly to the beat.

Most of the costumes were designed and tailored by Zelda who has also collected some unique pieces throughout her years throughout her fire spinning shows. She was responsible for dressing the entire cast with over two dozen Egyptian style costumes plus embellishments and accessories.

Mention must be made to the MC Clinton Lang and former radio personality, who looked every part an Egyptian King, wearing a detailed period costume from head to toe. The elaborate stage setting and backdrops were made by Paul Van der Ploeg, who brought his past experience with the film industry to create a mini Hollywood for the night.

Expressing her delight at the huge success of the show, Zelda said she had worked on choreographing the production early in the year already, choosing everything from the theme, music, costume design plus dance and the captivating fire spinning routines which made up half the show.

“We are hoping to take the ‘Night of the Nile’ to Windhoek in March, to help raise funds for the performers taking part in Los Angeles,” said Zelda, adding. “We are aiming to take this show beyond our borders as we believe that as a proudly Namibian experience such as this, which offers such incredible talents, should be shared with the world.”