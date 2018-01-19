32 arrested for drunk driving in Omusati

Loide Jason

Ongwediva-Thirty-two drivers were arrested in the Omusati Region during the festive season for drunk driving after they were found to have exceeded the legally permissible limit of alcohol intake while being behind the steering wheel of a vehicle on a public road.

The festive season that started late November officially ended on Monday this week.

These figures were confirmed by the spokesperson of the regional police, Sergeant Anna Kunga, who said some of the drivers were released on bail, while some paid fines that did not exceed N$6,000.

Information has it that a few of the drunk driving offenders had their licences temporally suspended.

The police however could not delve into detail as this was done at the local court. The police are saying this figure has increased when compared to previous years.

Kunga cautioned all drivers to be responsible and adhere to the road rules because the police will not tolerate undisciplined drivers.

Meanwhile, Kunga has also warned the public that the police are looking for 627 drivers after warrants of arrest were issued against them for various transgressions.

She said 865 are warrants of arrest issued for 2017, for which 238 offenders have paid their fines.

Some of the offenders had failed to provide their driving licence to traffic officials on duty, while some violated road rules.

She said drivers must not contravene traffic rules knowingly because the law will apprehend them.

She urged all drivers to be self-conscious.