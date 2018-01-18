Venaani calls for state funeral for Frederick

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Windhoek-Official opposition leader McHenry Venaani has called for !Aman Traditional Authority Chief David Frederick to be accorded a state funeral, labelling the tribal chief as an “ardent fighter” for freedom.

Frederick died last week Friday in the Keetmanshoop State Hospital, aged 85, after a lengthy battle with illness. In an open letter to President Hage Geingob yesterday, Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) President Venaani said:

“Mr President, I penned this request to you knowing my place in our parliamentary democracy, that I am fully aware that there is no co-governance and never was I under that illusion.”

“Whereas the prerogative and powers to confer funeral status lies within the powers and precinct of the highest office in the land, of which you are the occupant,” he added.

Venaani says that “at instances” important gallant leaders of the society are omitted to be given due recognition for the labour they invested in the growth of the Namibian people and society.

He said the departed chief had served the people of Namibia in general and the southern community in particular with great unparalleled distinction and honour.

According to Venaani, Frederick pioneered a culture of self-worth amongst his people and beyond.

“He was an ardent fighter for freedom and in post-independence was a voice of reason in fair distribution and access to equitable land reform.”

He said Frederick further pioneered and fought for the restorative justice of his people that suffered an inhumane genocide during 1904-1908, and galvanised the Nama communities in the cause.

“Chief Frederick played a catalyst role in the church, where he worked to establish the AME Church around Namibia which was an instrument that fought colonialism and oppression,” he added.

He said such credentials, amongst many, in his (Venaani’s) opinion warrants him to deserve a national send-off for the sweat that dropped through his labour.

“It is my fervent wish that President Geingob will consider this request favourable,” Venaani concluded.