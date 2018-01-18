Family literacy crucial for children

Tuulikki Abraham

Lüderitz-The Deputy Director of Information, Adult Education, Lifelong Learning, Arts and Culture in //Karas Region, Jacqueline Rukamba says the directorate is committed to actively raising the quality of life for every child through the family literacy programme.

Rukamba says there is a sentiment that all children, regardless of race, creed or circumstance, should achieve their full potential through the support of their parents and caregivers.

She said the Directorate of Adult Education’s mission is to provide practical step assistance through the training of promoters who in turn will be supporting parents and caregivers to implement these steps to assist children.

Rukamba made the remarks early this week when she officiated at the family literacy training workshop that started on Monday and concludes today at the Lüderitz Teachers’ Resource Centre. The training is being facilitated by Percy Scheffers from the Lüderitz District Adult Education office. Ten promoters from Lüderitz District are in attendance.

Rukamba shared some statistics of parents and caregivers’ enrolments, which indicated that initially in 2013, the number of parents who enrolled in this programme was low, at 139, but rose steadily through the years. In 2014 the number increased to 245 and went up to 401 in 2016, while 469 parents enrolled for this programme last year.

Although statistics show that enrolment is high, it is not in tandem with the completion rate, and Rukamba thus called on promoters to ensure they retain caregivers.

She urged the promoters to motivate parents to attend classes, to be efficient facilitators and to encourage discussions among parents.