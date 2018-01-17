Young Achievers wants more youth to join the club

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-The Young Achievers Empowerment Project in Katutura has decided to start the year by calling for more local youths to join the organisation. The Young Achievers Empowerment Project is a youth-led organisation that provides young people from the age of five upwards with a vision or a sense of mission in life.

A group of young people gathers every Saturday to discuss different issues and matters relating to the youth and find ways to come up with possible solutions.

To recruit more youth the organisation says it would be hosting gatherings every Saturday from 13h00 to 16h00 at the Windhoek Multi-Purpose Youth Centre.

Last Saturday, some members of the organisation met for their first weekly engagement, to kick-start the year. On their agenda, they mapped out possible activities and how to engage motivational speakers for the year. Among the activities for this year are the outreach to the Windhoek Central Prison, financial literacy education and their annual Katutura career fair, just to mention a few.

At the same meeting, members wrote personal letters of what they wish to achieve this year.

Young Achievers Empowerment Project was founded in 2004, with the main aim of providing young people with a vocational mission. It all started when some grade 10 learners asked for guidance on which fields of study to choose for Grade 11 and 12, in order to get admission into the right programmes at universities.

The Young Achievers motto is, ‘Education, self-reliance and development’. The principal vision of the group is to see all youth in Namibia make it to tertiary education and eventually graduate. Today the group has grown, boasting a total membership of 400 with regional branches around the country.

For new membership, interested youths are encouraged to contact Michael Mulunga on 0813860010.