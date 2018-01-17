Unam postpones online registration for senior students

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The University of Namibia (Unam) has postponed the online registration for senior students, which was supposed to start on Monday.

Online registration was initially scheduled to start on January 15, but is re-scheduled to Tuesday, January 23.

The postponement is due to challenges experienced with the university’s system, said the public relations officer at Unam, Simon Namesho. Senior students will register next week Tuesday (January 23).

Despite this, the registration dates for first year students remain unchanged and will take place from January 22 to 26, said Namesho.

“Prospective students who have applied last year and have not received any response yet should expect feedback by the end of this week. Aspiring students who still wish to apply to Unam are advised to apply online from 16 to 19 January 2018,” added Namesho. Further, students who submit applications manually will be charged N$300 as a late application fee, further explained Namesho.

Admission status for late applications will be communicated from February 7 – 9.

“Unfortunately, no telephonic enquiries can be attended to regarding late applications. The university understands the likely inconveniences the postponement might have caused, and extends its apology to all affected stakeholders, as the matter is receiving our utmost attention,” said Namesho.