Namport, NTA sign internship MoU

Eveline de Klerk

Swakopmund-The Namibian Ports Authority (Namport) and the Namibia Training Authority (NTA), which is the regulatory body of vocational training centres (VTCs), have signed a memorandum of understanding that will see hundreds of vocational training graduates doing internships and apprenticeships at Namport.

The MoU is part of NTA’s 15-year strategic plans aimed at supporting current efforts by the minster of higher education, training and innovation to establish a viable and sustainable national work-integrated learning policy framework for VTCs, as well as private training institutions throughout the country.

Such efforts will also broaden knowledge and exposure to the professional workplace environment for graduates, seeing that this has been a challenge in the past.

The MoU will benefit trainees in the maritime, manufacturing and engineering technology, and transportation and logistics sectors.

NTA chief executive officer, Jerry Beukes, at the signing ceremony said that the MoU is a step in the right direction, especially now that NTA is looking a diversifying training programmes at existing training centres – both government and private.

He said the MoU also opens doors for other institutions to assist NTA in terms of internship and apprenticeship.

“Our trainees have been taught well in classrooms and workshops for many years – however some companies are often reluctant to take in trainees for attachment, resulting in graduates not having enjoyed meaningful exposure to the industry,” he stated.

“This agreement will assist us in overcoming such challenges and support our trainees to consolidate the theory and practicals of the workplace.”

Namport CEO Bisey Uirab also highlighted the importance of vocational training in Namibia’s quest to become an industrialised country.

“Our aim to place high emphasis on soft skill development, as well as the development and upgrading of our port infrastructure, are due to skills scarcity and an ageing skilled labour force in the maritime industry, coupled with limitations to train staff locally, and largely due to industry specialisation.

“Hence, collaboration with reputable training partners like NTA becomes imperative for us at Namport, as only then we will be able to meet the aspirations of the National Development Plan as well as the Harambee Prosperity Plan.”