Kaniita to have prepaid water

Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya-Finally there is some light at the end of the tunnel for the people of the Kaniita informal settlement in Omuthiya, as the council plans to connect prepaid water for each household.

With this provision, it certainly means residents who mainly rely on fetching water from water points, will be one step closer to be able to install flushing toilets in the near future, pending the construction of a sewerage system.

But the town council’s local economic development planner, David Israel, said the matter is still on the table for discussion. “This is part of the planned projects which council has for the year, including the surveying of Extension 3,” stated Israel.

In addition, he said, more of the projects to be undertaken would be disclosed at a later stage as they are still under planning on a departmental level.

Meanwhile, Israel noted that last year the council made some significant achievements, such as the formulation and development of staff policy, which is approved and ready for implementation. “We also managed to secure funding for fencing off the demarcated area envisaged for a new open market where people selling at the famous Omatara market will be relocated. A twinning agreement was reached with Dunhuang-Gansu Province-China, which still needs to be put in force pending the outlining of areas of cooperation that will be dealt with during the course of this year,” added Israel.

Furthermore, he said the council for the year ended managed to pay approximately N$10 million for compensation to relocate individuals in the town.

The installation and construction of electricity for shack dwellers in conjunction with Nored was listed among the council’s successes.

In that light, Israel pointed out that there were some setbacks during the year under review, which led to some projects not to be completed.