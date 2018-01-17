Joubert appointed Head of Procurement at Bank Windhoek

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Bank Windhoek have confirmed the appointment of Jacques Joubert as its new Head of Procurement. Joubert has over 20 years’ experience in the procurement environment in both the public and financial sectors, including supply chain processes such as receipting, warehousing, stock control, purchasing and supplier management. He obtained several advanced certificate programmes in purchasing and supply management from UNISA, and completed various courses in management and leadership.

Joubert’s main responsibilities will be to head the Group Procurement Strategy, ensuring implementation and compliance with policies, procedures and relevant legislative requirements. Jacques will ensure that procurement efforts are efficient and effective so that cost centres achieve maximum value.

“I am very excited at taking forward the Procurement Department at Bank Windhoek and look forward to an exciting year ahead,” said Joubert.

Bank Windhoek’s Chief Financial Officer, James Chapman commented: “I wish to welcome Jacques to the Bank Windhoek family and wish him all the best in leading the Procurement Department to new levels of efficiency.