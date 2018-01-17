City Police acts on land grabbers

Selma Ikela

Windhoek-The City Police say they will put up mechanisms – such as having its officers guard virgin land in Goreangab informal settlement – to stop people from illegally grabbing land.

City Police Senior Superintendent Gerry Shikesho said they used a similar method in Otjomuise last year where they stationed security guards to notify the police whenever homeless people grabbed land.

“We won’t allow people to put up structures, come hell or high water,” warned Shikesho, adding that there are some people inciting landless people to grab land, which is prohibited by law.

The City Police with the assistance of the Namibian Police Force stopped about 500 people, some of whom came as early as 05h00 on Monday, from clearing land and putting up informal structures in Goreangab.

Initially, people started putting up illegal structures on Sunday after lunch but the police intervened and stopped them.

However, the group returned Monday morning and the police on Monday sent their officers to disperse the lawless crowd.

According to Shikesho, it takes about five minutes to put up a proper structure on a desired spot. The prospective occupant already comes with a constructed structure and all they do is put it in holes already dug.

Shikesho said they have had problems with people grabbing land in areas of Okahandja Park, on municipal land near Ongo farm which is situated on the far western part of the city, and Goreangab and Otjomuise.

He advised the landless to be patient and follow proper procedures in terms of acquiring land.