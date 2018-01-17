Brave Warriors lay ambush for wounded Uganda

Staff Reporter

The Brave Warriors’ clash against Uganda tomorrow night will be their most important match at the ongoing Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament, and a possible victory will go a long way in defining their future prospects at the continental showpiece.

Brave Warriors skipper Ronald ‘Stigga’ Ketjijere has admitted that tomorrow’s game against Uganda will be crucial for Namibia as they plan to remain on course. Namibia won their opening match on Sunday after they defeated Ivory Coast 1-0.

“It’s again back to the first hurdle. We need to do well against Uganda. We must forget about Sunday’s win and put all our efforts into Thursday’s game against Uganda because they and Ivory Coast are wounded and will definitely seek to bounce back. That makes the second group games even more demanding,” said Ketjijere.

The inspirational captain added that tomorrow’s encounter would be the turning point of their campaign with the quarterfinals on the horizon.

“You don’t want go to into your final game with so much pressure and thus we need to start all over against Uganda and keep our dream of reaching the quarterfinals alive. That remains the objective and we can and should be able to control that. Thursday will be the most important game for our team,” he confidently added.

After the 1-0 win against Ivory Coast on Sunday, the Brave Warriors have maintained their mental and physical preparations in anticipation of the Uganda match, which will be preceded by their final group game against southern African rivals Zambia on Monday, January 22.

The top two teams from the group will face the winners from Group A, which includes the host Morocco, in the quarterfinals.