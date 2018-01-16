NFA opens January transfer window

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-With the 2017/18 MTC Namibia Premier League (NPL) football season on a break due to the Brave Warriors’ 2018 CHAN participation, the Namibia Football Association (NFA) opened registration for the player transfer window within the various leagues in the country.

The NPL and various second division leagues kicked off late last year and the NFA has now opened registration for transfers and loans during the transfer window as clubs look to bolster their squads for the new year.

The player movement period officially opened yesterday, 15 January, and will run until 9 February, when the NFA Competitions Department expects to certify all paper work before the leagues resume.

The NFA secretariat advised clubs that it will not grant any extensions, and it thus urged clubs to make thorough use of the transfer window, as it will be their final chance to make changes.

NFA rules make it a requirement for every player to have a national identity number for the association to register them, as it will form part of a player’s unique registration number.