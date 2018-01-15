Tjongarero and Hindjou at CHAN …as Warriors turn out in Kappa gear

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Namibia’s Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Agnes Tjongarero and retired Brave Warriors midfielder Congo Hindjou were amongst the few Warriors supporters at the Grand Stade Marrakesh when Namibia made its maiden appearance at this year’s Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) finals.

The pair jetted out to Marrakesh with Qatar Airways and formed a small chorus of Namibians cheering on the boys as they opened their assault in Africa’s second tier football bonanza against Ivory Coast on Sunday yesterday.

A delighted Tjongarero stated that the Warriors were in Morocco to do the business and whatever the outcome, Namibians would always be proud.

“ The boys have made it this far and I’m here to represent the many Namibians they made proud last year.

She says the team is going in for the kill and “if they don’t get the result we want” we will still hold them in high esteem.

“We are the Brave Warriors and certainly have the quality to still make the nation proud,” Tjongarero said.

Hindjou, who used to be blue eyed boy of the all conquering Brave Warriors side in the 90s, said he would shout his lungs out for the boys and would also be available for a motivational talk and advise should the need arise.

“I played with Mannetti when we lost to Ivory Coast at the 1998 Nations Cup in Burkina Faso, and now that he is the incumbent head coach, we start with Ivory Coast and I’m here to watch the team and advise where I can and help our team win.

“We all have to do our part by encouraging the boys to win and this team has grown over time and is formidable and dependable,” the former Liverpool midfield general said.

Meanwhile, NFA Secretary General Barry Rukoro disclosed that the team would run out kitted in Kappa apparel after signing a new deal with the popular sportswear retailer – replacing Adidas.

“We have a new kit agreement with Kappa and we will have replica jerseys available that will be sold at Pick and Pay Outlets in Namibia very soon.

“The idea is for every Namibian to buy a replica jersey and continue to support the Warriors with pride,” Rukoro urged, and added that prices and details would become available in due course.