Omatando land survey to be completed by month-end

Helvy Shaanika

Ongwediva-The surveying of eight extensions in Ongwediva would be finally completed by the end of January. This is according to Ongwediva Town Council CEO Damian Egumbo.

The eight extensions are part of Omatando village, which falls within the Ongwediva Town Council’s boundaries.

Since it was proclaimed town land, inhabitants of Omatando village have been dragging their feet over the issue of compensation, accusing the town council of robbing them of their land and not compensating them fairly.

This resulted in unregulated occupation and selling of land in Omatando, which in return frustrated the town council and formalisation process.

Egumbo said that towards the end of 2017 the community of Omatando was informed that council would finalise the land survey by January 2018, thus enabling the community to submit their building plans for construction.

“The surveying commenced on 11 January 2018 and is expected to be completed towards end of January,” Egumbo told New Era.

“It should be noted that mahangu fields will be excluded from the exercise for the time being, except when the field owners indicate that their respective fields should be surveyed. Upon surveying, any permanent development would require approval of the building plan by the council.”

The Ongwediva CEO noted that the process is being expedited to ensure the fast delivery of formalised land to the community of Omatando.

The Namibia Planning Advisory Board (Nampab) approved the need and desirability for the townships’ establishment, and an environmental clearance certificate has also been issued by the environmental commissioner, according to

Egumbo.

“Council now awaits the townships board’s approval of the final layout and subdivision certificate,” he said.

Egumbo maintained that negotiations for compensation with residents who still have their mahangu fields would commence as soon as possible.

“Council will highly appreciate cooperation during such exercise. The council is urging residents of Omatando to desist from constructing any structure in Omatando without the approval of the council,” he said.