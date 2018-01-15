A story-telling musical show like no other

Carlos Kambaekwa

A seven-piece band of enthusiastic artistes almost brought the roof down at the packed-to-the-rafters Warehouse Theatre on Friday evening, taking turns illustrating their life journey, much to the delight of the appreciative crowd.

Titled “Couch Sessions”, the breath-taking live show, a first of its kind on Namibian shores, drew admiration from those in attendance as the performers expertly combined their amazing lyrical illustrations with the well-crafted beat of traditional music, complimented by percussion, keyboards, acoustic guitar and casual harmonies in the background.

One of the main cast-members, Hodago Gawanab-Minnie, who goes by his stage name Ham, says the idea was mooted by former Namibian students living in different countries abroad to tell their life experience, and show how to overcome cultural differences while living in foreign countries.

Spearheaded by multi talented female folk guitarist and lead-vocalist Age, the illustrators had the capacity crowd on the edge of their seats, displaying talent that belied their rookie tag.

The squeaky voiced 27-year old singer/guitarist (Age) is no newcomer to local music and has been performing regularly at corporate gigs.

A prominent artiste beyond Namibian borders, the Swakopmund based Age, has performed at several live shows in neighbouring countries such as Zambia and Angola with her four piece musical ensemble, The Fate of Miss Age. And how did her musical interest come about?

“I developed an interest in music at a very young age, probably around about five and started playing the guitar when I turned 17. I must admit music has always been the staple food of my body and soul. I always dreamt of forming my own music band.