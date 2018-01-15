065 music awards will pay unpaid artists

Pinehas Nakaziko

The organising committee of the Northern 065 Annual Music Awards hosted at Ongwediva in 2014, announced on Friday that it would pay all the artists who did not receive their winnings that year.

Artists such as Hazzard, DJ Quality, Yashe Tati Pii, Fresh Family, CYCs, Jomo Kahala, Bantu, D square and Ndawana are among the artists who did not receive their prizes in 2014.

One of the organizers, Fillemon Angombe, says that among 19 artists who won in different categories of the awards, only nine did not receive their awards.

He said this was due to the fact that the money from the sponsors of some categories vanished with one of the organisers, whom they could not trace at the time.

Angombe says those artists should contact the organisers on 081 298 8317 or 081 211 5569 to claim their cash prizes.

He also announced that the awards are now under the new managements, and they have scheduled to host them in again this year in December, but this time in Ondangwa.

The aim of the awards is to unite and giving equal opportunity to local artists, radio personalities, DJs and event organisers to compete and realise their dreams in the music industry.

“It also aims to give a platform to all northern-based artist to raise their profile and gain recognition in the industry, especially the upcoming artists in smaller towns as they are mostly neglected and don’t feature at bigger events such as the NAMAs,” he says.

He adds that they will change the name of the awards to Namibia Fans Choice Awards (NFCA), since fans will vote for all the winners.

They will announce the opening of applications for this year’s awards in April, and they expect the number of categories to rise from 19 to 26.