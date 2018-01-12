Harry Simon bays for Beast’s blood…calls compatriot a disgrace to boxing

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-Write him off at your own peril, because undefeated Namibian world boxing champion Harry Simon has come out with all guns blazing saying he is far from finished.

Simon who is currently training in the United States of America (USA) for an upcoming none title fight slated for California, USA on the 28 February says he is upset and extremely disappointed with the lukewarm showing displayed by local professional boxers.

He made specific reference to old foe Vikapita “Beast Master” Meroro, whom he claims is a disgrace to the Namibian boxing profession. Simon, who appears to have lost none of his usual feistiness, called Meroro a bad advert for Namibian boxing.

“It goes beyond any comprehension as to why the Namibian Boxing Control Board has not revoked Meroro’s boxing license.

He has now lost two consecutive bouts under mysterious circumstances, and I don’t see why he is allowed to carry on because his below par performance is becoming detrimental to Namibian boxing.

“I’m challenging him for a winner takes all fight and if he beats me, I would like to urge boxing authorities to revoke my boxing license and if I beat him they should also do the same and terminate his license.

Simon also shed light on his apparent no show for last month’s international none title bout against Tanzanian opponent Seth Mbera, slated for Swakopmund under the banner of Salute Boxing Promotions.

“That dude’s application was declined by the Namibian boxing authorities because he was deemed unfit to climb into the ring after suffering a third round stoppage in his last bout.

“International boxing rules make provision for a recovery period and this was not adhered to – hence the last minute cancellation of the fight”.

The 43-year old Simon boasts a remarkable unbeaten record of 30 fights, and became the first Namibian World boxing champion after he dethroned Winky Wright on points at Sun City in 1998.

Simon has been training in the USA since last month at a low-key gym for former world champions. He says he is looking forward to his next fight, but expressed the desire to shave off weight since his ultimate wish is to fight in the light heavyweight division.

“Currently, I’m cruiserweight but would probably go down to catch weight for the upcoming fight against my yet to be named opponent in February,” noted an upbeat Simon during a telephonic interview with New Era Sports from California, USA, last night.