Nakathila takes giant leap in global ratings

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Namibia’s junior lightweight superstar Jeremiah “Low Key” Nakathila has taken a giant step in the WBO world ratings after his victory over the highly rated Sibusiso Zingange from South Africa.

Nakathila, rated #9 by the WBO last November, massively improved his rating to #6 in December.

“I’m very excited about my improved world rating. Joining the MTC Sunshine team has been the best decision of my boxing career and I know this year holds great things for me,” he said.

“The junior lightweight division is very competitive with Lomanchenko the current world champion, but I’m certainly not intimidated by his record and will do my best to continue winning and winning until I get to the #1 spot,” said an excited Nakathila.

Nakathila’s promoter Nestor Sunshine Tobias, who also doubles as his trainer, is delighted about his protégés rapid progress.

“This boy is the future of Namibian boxing – we are excited to have so much talent at our gym. Our stable has the depth in so many weight classes and Nakathila’s talent is testimony that the academy’s future is bright, and will continue to make a positive mark on the international boxing arena.

“Nakathila is focused and a very hardworking athlete and the fact that he continues to fight tough opponents can only do his word ratings good,” boasted Tobias.