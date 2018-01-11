Mercedes enters the campers market

Staff Reporter

Mercedes-Benz has entered the campers market with camper vans and pickup camper vans based on its newly launched pickup model. The models would be rolled out throughout 2018, with the right-hand models expected to launch later in the year.

“It is important to us that our vehicles appeal to camper van bodybuilders as well, of course, to end customers. The X-Class fits seamlessly into our established product range,” says Volker Mornhinweg, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans.

“We are also continuing to develop our own travel vans and recreational vehicles – with positive customer feedback. Our newest arrival in particular, the Marco Polo HORIZON, is proving very popular and has played a decisive role in the growth of the Marco Polo family. Which is why we have now decided to launch the newcomer in a right-hand drive version, too,” continues Mornhinweg.

The company says its new X-Class pickup fits perfectly into this usage profile, setting new standards as it does so. It combines the typical characteristics of a pickup with the classic strengths of a Mercedes. As a pickup it is robust, strong and with good off-road capability. At the same time its good looks and individualisation options, its comfort, safety features and networking capability are typical Mercedes-Benz passenger car qualities. With its wide track, coil springs at the front and rear, long wheelbase and the comfortable spring and damping system typical of Mercedes, the X-Class delivers exhilarating performance, both on and off road. Two four-cylinder engines deliver the necessary dynamism, one with an output of 120 kW and the other with an output of 140 kW. They can be ordered with either rear-wheel drive or with the engageable 4MATIC all-wheel drive system. From mid-2018 a high-torque V6 diesel engine with all-wheel drive as standard will provide even more agility. The outstanding traction of the all-wheel drive models comes courtesy of the low-range gearing and an optional differential lock on the rear axle.

A fording depth of up to 600 mm, a ground clearance of as much as 222 mm (optional suspension with raised ground clearance), a maximum gradeability of 100 percent and DSR (Downhill Speed Regulation) mean that the X-Class is ideally equipped to cope on even the most challenging of trails. With a towing capacity of up to 3.5 t, it is also capable of towing a wide variety of trailers, including caravans. Like all Mercedes-Benz vehicles, the X-Class stands out for its exemplary level of safety. Its high level of occupant protection results from its especially solid car body with a high-strength passenger cell and a structure with a front and rear that can absorb energy through well-aimed deformation. Furthermore, passive safety is provided thanks to standard equipment such as seven airbags and the i-Size attachment system for two child seats. For active safety, three driver assistance systems are at the ready: Active Brake Assist, Lane Keeping Assist and Traffic Sign Assist. Additionally, there are Trailer Stability Assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, emergency call system, cruise control and LED headlamps. If required, a reversing camera or even a 360-Degree Camera is available. Given this extensive level of equipment, the X-Class perfectly fulfils the requirements placed on a modern family and lifestyle vehicle.