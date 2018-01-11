Kia offers free maintenance upgrades

Staff Reporter

For a limited period, KIA Motors is offering customers a free maintenance plan on the KIA Cerato, both hatch and sedan, and KIA Soul.

Both vehicles already ship as standard with a service plan, which will be upgraded – free of charge – to a comprehensive maintenance plan if purchased by 31 March 2018.

The KIA Rio sedan will also benefit from the upgrade to a maintenance plan. The KIA Rio Sedan 1.2 manual, KIA Rio sedan 1.4 manual and KIA Rio sedan 1.4 automatic are also included in this offer, and all applicable models purchased by 31 March 2018 will see their 4-year/60,000 km service plans upgraded – free of charge – to a 4-year/60,000 km maintenance plan.

The free maintenance plan upgrade is only applicable to the KIA Cerato 1.6 EX manual and automatic, hatch and sedan, the KIA Cerato 2.0 EX manual and automatic, hatch and sedan, the KIA Cerato 1.6 SX manual hatch, and the KIA Cerato 1.6 SX automatic Sedan.

For Kia Soul the free maintenance plan upgrade is only applicable to the KIA Soul 1.6 START manual and automatic, the KIA Soul 1.6 CRDI START manual, the KIA Soul 2.0 and 1.6 CRDI STREET manual, the KIA Soul 2.0 SMART automatic, with or without sunroof, and the KIA Soul 1.6 CRDI SMART 7-speed DCT, with or without sunroof.

“KIA vehicles have always been renowned for their comprehensive specification levels and the exceptional value for money they offer customers,” marketing director of KIA Motors South Africa David Sieff says.

“Our cars also come with exceptional peace of mind, as proven by our unlimited kilometre, 5-year warranty. Now, for a limited time, we add even more peace of mind to three of our core family cars, with the added benefit of more predictable maintenance costs,” he said.

While the service plan included in the purchase price of any new KIA covers all scheduled servicing, parts and their associated costs, the upgrade to a maintenance plan adds significant peace of mind.

It also covers specified wear-and-tear parts such as the vehicle’s clutch, exhaust, globes, fuses, brake pads, brake discs, shock absorbers, v-belts and wiper blades, to name but a few.

“One of the core benefits of a maintenance plan is not only the peace of mind it brings with regards to the servicing and maintenance of your car, but also the predictability of spend,” Sieff says.

“Because the maintenance plan covers a comprehensive list of wear-and-tear parts, the overall spend on maintenance over the ownership period is reduced, and much easier to plan for.

“Customers also benefit from having their vehicles serviced and maintained at KIA dealerships and approved service centres, with a guarantee that only highly-skilled KIA technicians work on their cars, using only Genuine KIA Parts,” he said.

Apart from its industry-leading Unlimited Warranty, 5-year warranty, all applicable Cerato models purchased by 31 March 2018 will have their 5-year/90,000 km service plans upgraded – free of charge – to a 5-year/90,000 km maintenance plan.

Similarly, all applicable Soul models purchased by 31 March 2018 will also benefit from their 4-year/90,000 km service plans being upgraded – free of charge – to a 4-year/90,000 km maintenance plan.