Uushona on her plans as Miss High School North 2017

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-The 18-year-old Baldin ‘Zecky’ Uushona, who in December was crowned Miss High School North 2017, intends using her year of reign to encourage girls to never give up on whatever is their dream.

Uushona studied at Reverend Juuso Shikongo Secondary School and says she would spend 2018 pursuing tertiary education while at the same time pursuing a modelling career.

Speaking at the time of the interview, she said. “Currently I am just waiting for the Grade 12 examination results to come out. I have faith that everything will go well. I plan on furthering my studies in Windhoek where I am going to join any modelling agency to broaden my modelling career.”

Uushona also spoke of her plans to visit different schools in the north, where she would be encouraging young girls who want to pursue their talents in modelling never to give up on their dreams. She says she will also make use of social networks to give tips to fellow youth on how to turn their dreams into a living reality.

“My main focus will be on school-going maidens and those who really love to model,” she says. On being crowned Miss High School North, Uushona says the feeling can be explained with a lot of words, but what she experienced on the crowning night is beyond explanation. “I felt blessed that night,” she says.

Her winning prize included a J5 Prime cellphone, N$200, a microwave, shopping vouchers from Foschini, Shoprite and Saloon Glamourles, a make-up set from Foschini, free lunch at Bem Bom restaurant and many other prizes.

Miss High School North aims at giving an opportunity to the communities to truly see all the undeniable potential possessed by their young women, as well as their ability to make significant contributions to their communities.

Other winners included Taamba Kakoma from Gabriel Taapopi Secondary School as a first princess, Janine Simataa from Uukule Senior Secondary School as second princess, Saima Aiyambo as Miss Personality, and Taamba Kakoma as Miss Photogenic.