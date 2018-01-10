Stars’ goal ace eager to replicate league form at CHAN

Staff reporter

Windhoek-African Stars red-hot goal poacher Kaka Nekundi is determined to carry his amazing goalscoring from in the MTC Premiership onto the international level.

The free-scoring burly striker is likely to lead the Brave Warriors firing line when Bucksy Mannetti’s underdogs open their assault in the upcoming CHAN Cup match against Ivory Coast in Marrakesh, Morocco on Sunday.

The Namibian amateurs are pitted alongside eternal southern rivals Zambia, West African giants Ivory Coast and unpredictable Uganda in the group stages of their maiden appearance at the 2018 African Nations Championships (CHAN) finals, which get underway in earnest on Saturday.

“I’m personally motivated and desperate to leave behind a long lasting legacy on this prestigious continental showpiece and especially for the national team because my duty is to help the team win by scoring goals and creating chances for my teammates.

“We have a collective desire to go down in history as winners and the guys understand that hard work is a process that will bring out the best in us,” charged the former Tigers lethal net buster.

Nekundi, 29, is enjoying a new lease of form since his move to current MTC Premiership log leaders African Stars at the beginning of the current term – having rattled the opposition’s net on no fewer than nine occasions in 12 starts for Bobby Samaria’s title chasing Reds.

“Of course we go into the tourney as unknowns in this particular competition – hence you can expect a positive brand of football. We have our own identity and if we impose it on our opponents, we can definitely progress to the quarterfinals and subsequently go far.”

The much travelled Kaka, who also had a spell with UNAM FC, complimented by a short stint in Botswana, will be grateful for a starting berth in the Warriors opening match.

“I’m proud to have made it into the final squad, it shows the coaches believe in my ability and I will be appreciative for any minutes on the pitch. Hopefully I can play my part by chipping in some important goals. I need to carry my club form into the national team and it doesn’t come better than now”, said Kaka, tongue-in-cheek.

The Warriors are still training in Tunis, Tunisia, before heading to Morocco on Saturday. Namibia play their final group match against Southern neighbours Zambia on the 22nd of this month in the Moroccan capital, Casablanca.

The best two placed nations from each of the four groups advance to the quarterfinals. – Additional reporting by nfa.org.