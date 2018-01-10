Pupils on their expectations for 2018

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-With the schools having started across the country, a number of learners told New Era Youth Corner they are looking forward to being the best learners in 2018. This in addition to making new friends, resuming old friendships and for some exploring the new environments of their new school grounds.

“I am so excited to be back at school because it’s time again to [make] new friends,” says Teesma Nyati, a Grade 10 pupil at Reverend Juuso Shikongo Senior Secondary School, in Omuntele District, Oshikoto Region.

Nyati hopes to achieve a lot this year, chief of which is to pass her Grade 10 with 42 points in her final examinations.

She also wants to learn new skills and get involved in school sports. Other than that, Nyati says she is looking forward to see some amazing learning and teaching processes taking place at her school, as well to meet new teachers and learners.

Rauha Ngayemwene Mewiliko Kamati is another pupil who is excited. She starts Grade 3 this year.

Kamati says her focus is “to be a good learner”, while continuing to respect her teachers and parents just like last year.

“I am feeling so good to be back at school because I like my teachers so much, and miss playing with my friends,” said Kamati, who is a pupil at African Stars International School.

The challenges she foresees this year are coming home late because the school bus always drops her off at home last.

Iyambo Martin, a Grade 2 learner also schooling at African Stars International School, says he wants to study hard to be the best learner and a top performer at his school.

“I feel happy to be back at school because I will be playing with my friends and having much fun together,” he says.

He sees this year’s challenge as waking up early so that he won’t miss the school bus.