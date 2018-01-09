Rural mini-marathon hailed as huge success … As event organizers invite new ideas, input

Staff Reporter

Okanguindi-The Organizing Committee of the annual Okanguindi Village Mini Marathon and members from the entire village have expressed gratitude towards all those who came en masse to participate and witness the annual gathering, and also applauded all the generous sponsors who enabled the noble event to go ahead unhindered.

“This overwhelming support reinforced the dreams of the organizers and the village at large to forge ahead by spreading the event in an effort to continue for many more years to come, as we want to unearth and nurture the untapped talent of long-distance runners for the growth of long-distance running in the country,” reads a statement from the organizers. The ultimate objective is to introduce and nurture a culture of local long-distance runners, while at the same time joining fellow countrymen and women who are already active with the hope of producing local and international future champions.

After hosting this sixth successful village mini marathon, the event organizers are appealing to all interested parties to come up with constructive and professional advice and to please join hands and provide initiatives and direction on how to improve this annual event to the level of national and international standards. Potential interested parties are requested to contact the following members: Hungiree Wilson Billawer (publicity and mobilization officer) at 081 140 5673; Putens Tjihoreko (president) at 085 550 2246; Seven Kamundu (chairman) at 081 301 4303, Mbahepura Kahungi (secretary) at 081 295 5374.