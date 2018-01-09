Half-marathon to add spark to annual Rössing road race … Ageless Naigambo out to stamp authority

Staff Reporter

Swakopmund-One of Namibia’s most hotly contested road racing events, the popular annual Athletics Namibia (AN) national marathon championship, the Rössing marathon, takes place in Swakopmund from the Vineta North sports field on Saturday, February 10.

The race includes two running events, namely, the 42.2-kilometre standard marathon and the shorter 10km run and for the first time in the history of the race’s 27-year existence, a half-marathon (21km) has been added this year.

The first prize for the marathon is N$10,000 each for the men’s and ladies open winners, with the runners-up in both categories will be the recipients of N$5,000 each, while third-placed finishers will walk away with a cash prize of N$2,000 each.

Fourth-placed finishers will receive a consolation prize of N$1,000 each with fifth-placed runners taking home N$500 each in the marathon, while an extra N$1,000 cash bonus is up for grabs should the marathon record tumble in the open categories.

The first prize for the half-marathon winners is N$3,000 each for both men and ladies winners. Many expect the newly introduced half-marathon to become a popular event on the Namibian athletics circuit.

The 10km Uranium Relay for Erongo mine workers only and the 5km Fun Walk, also offer interesting prizes in various categories, while proceeds collected in both events go to the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) for the fight against cancer countrywide.

Both the standard and half-marathon start at 07h00 followed by the 10km run at 07h15, while the 5km Fun Walk and Uranium Relay get underway at 09h00. Registration is on Friday, February 9 between 18h00 to 21:00 at the Vineta North sports field.

Entry forms and other relevant information can be obtained from the Rössing website at www.rossing.com or contact: Frank Slabbert of Swakop Striders at tel. 064 405788 (h) / cell 081 240 3383/fatslab@iafrica.com.na, Alwyn Lubbe of Rössing at tel. 064 520 2436 (w) / cell 081 122 5201/Alwyn, Lubbe@riotinto.com Kaino Nghitongo of Rössing at tel. 064 520 2286 (w) / cell 081 316 2885, KainoIyalooNdeumono.Nghitongo@riotinto.com.