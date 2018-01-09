Fired-up Naidjala confronts Moloney …Last throw of the dice for Prince

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek – Australia’s yet to taste defeat Bantamweight multiple title world champion Jason Moloney, aka “The Smooth One” faces his sternest test of character when he defends his titles against resurgent Namibian opponent Imms “Prince” Naidjala.

Moloney will put his combination of five belts, the WBA #9, WBO8, IBF#13 and WBC #18 Bantamweight belts at stake when he squares off against the Namibian at the St Kilda City stadium in Melbourne, Australia on the 24th of next month.

The undefeated Australian will defend his WBA Oceania Bantamweight title while also challenging for the coveted Commonwealth title.

Moloney is undefeated after 15 fights in the paid ranks with an astonishing record of 15 knockouts while the more experienced Naidjala steps into the ring with a remarkable record of 23-4-1 with 13 of those bouts finishing within the distance.

The Aussie will make his first title defense having previously successfully defended his WBA Oceania title at Super Bantamweight 5 times within 17 months.

“I think he (Naidjala) will certainly be my toughest opponent to date because he is very fast and an extremely skillful boxer who lost a close points decision against Tomoki Kameda for the world title so he is obviously a great opponent.

“Nonetheless, I’m definitely ready for this sort of test and believe fighting these top level opponents like Naidjala will certainly bring the best out of me,” bragged Moloney.

In the meantime, a delighted Naidjala is grateful for the opportunity after coming from 2 defeats as he looks to redeem himself against a top world rated boxer.

“I know that I have to win this fight if I’m to get my boxing career back on track and must admit I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity and more importantly for the faith my team continue to show in me despite the consecutive losses.

“Fighting for both the Commonwealth title and the WBA Oceania belt is a massive chance for me and something which I’m excited about, and grabbing both titles is exactly what I need to get back on track” charged an excited Naidjala.

“Despite his recent setback, I believe the boy is still a great boxer and it’s now up to him to go and make the best of this opportunity, that is exactly why we have not given up on him because he surely deserves another chance to become his former self.

“Obviously, we support and encourage him to remain focused and do the nation proud when he faces Moloney who is a world rated boxer.

“The future remains bright for our boxers and all they must do, is to deliver the goods in the ring,” said Naindjala’s handler Nestor Tobias, from the revered MTC Nestor Sunshine Promotions.